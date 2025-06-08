Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $55,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,445 shares of company stock worth $5,615,733. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.2%

CDNS opened at $296.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.