Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 25,174.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after purchasing an additional 854,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,688.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 334,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3,366.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 232,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 225,732 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

