Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 86,749 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,749 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Paychex worth $56,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,521,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,878,000 after buying an additional 174,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,905,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,772,544,000 after purchasing an additional 166,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,044,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,458,000 after purchasing an additional 519,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,463,000 after acquiring an additional 126,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,115,000 after acquiring an additional 694,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PAYX opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $161.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

