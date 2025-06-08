Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.88 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,721 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 35,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.