Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $416,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 341,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 232,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,664 shares of company stock valued at $31,730,532. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE KO opened at $71.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

