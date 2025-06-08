Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 296 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 130,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 353,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,941,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $130.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

