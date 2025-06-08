Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.33 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.12). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 117,087 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 0.61 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Union Jack Oil had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Jack Oil plc will post 1.7711172 earnings per share for the current year.
Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.
