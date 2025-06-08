Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 234.24 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.83). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.90), with a volume of 382,605 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.33) to GBX 265 ($3.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Down 0.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.08. The firm has a market cap of £603.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Damien Caby sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.87), for a total value of £31,833.92 ($43,065.37). Also, insider Pete Raby purchased 13,500 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £24,570 ($33,238.64). Insiders have sold a total of 142,204 shares of company stock valued at $29,866,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

