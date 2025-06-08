PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.90 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 9,012 shares.

PHSC Trading Down 9.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of £1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.86.

About PHSC

(Get Free Report)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.