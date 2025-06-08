Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares.
Encanto Potash Trading Down 9.1%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.
About Encanto Potash
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Encanto Potash
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Encanto Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encanto Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.