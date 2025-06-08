Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.60. Bimini Capital Management shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 314,866 shares changing hands.

Bimini Capital Management Trading Down 4.9%

The stock has a market cap of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.73%.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

