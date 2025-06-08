Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as low as $14.81. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 692,530 shares traded.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
