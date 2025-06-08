Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as low as $14.81. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 692,530 shares traded.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,943,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 231,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 82.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 527,632 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,104,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 384,257 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 682,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 85,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 644,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 196,447 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.