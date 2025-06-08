PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.76 and traded as low as $7.81. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 123,006 shares traded.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $185,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

