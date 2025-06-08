4,855 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after buying an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,794,000 after buying an additional 2,405,880 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after buying an additional 1,975,432 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

