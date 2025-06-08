Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,334,000 after purchasing an additional 303,380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,201,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,505,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,562,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

