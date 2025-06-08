Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $106.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,096,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,443 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $106,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $56.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

