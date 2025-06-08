Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – June 7th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with a relatively small market capitalization—typically between $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are often younger or in niche markets, their stock prices can be more volatile than those of larger companies, offering higher growth potential but also greater risk. Investors may include small caps in their portfolios to seek outsized returns and diversification benefits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $22.35. 94,183,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,622,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $50.29. 13,254,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

NASDAQ:SV traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,203,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

