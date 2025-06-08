RDA Financial Network Has $1.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $212.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

