Top Music Stocks Worth Watching – June 7th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks, also known as stock music or production music, are catalogs of pre-recorded musical tracks that creators can license for use in films, commercials, podcasts, online videos and other media. Typically offered under royalty-free or rights-managed terms by specialized libraries, they allow users to legally access high-quality music without commissioning custom compositions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.92. 46,477,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,142,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.18. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,746,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,103,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average of $208.71. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,718,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,013,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $712.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.70 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $717.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $612.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.29.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.95. 5,786,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.80.

