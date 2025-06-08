Luxury Goods Stocks To Watch Today – June 7th

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or retail high-end, premium-priced products—such as designer fashion, luxury automobiles, fine watches and jewelry. They serve as a barometer for affluent consumer spending and tend to perform well in robust economic climates. Because they rely on discretionary outlays, these stocks can surge in boom times but often underperform during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE NYT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 742,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. New York Times has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of REAL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 1,705,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,466. The company has a market cap of $645.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.61. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 994,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,091. The company has a market cap of $824.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 73,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,511. The company has a market cap of $919.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.74. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48.

