Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,161,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

