Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.