UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,169 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 29,326.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 233,145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $317.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $275.01 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.15 and a 200 day moving average of $337.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Baird R W upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.14.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

