Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $9.81 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,559 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.2%

SPTL stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

