Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after buying an additional 709,651 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,106,000 after buying an additional 587,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,990,000 after buying an additional 405,585 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $191.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

