Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.