The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 0.6% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.85.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $211.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $215.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

