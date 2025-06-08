PFW Advisors LLC Sells 3,745 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PFW Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of PFW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

