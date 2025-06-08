Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases 542 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,613.75.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,482.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,288.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,062.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,550.00 and a 12 month high of $2,635.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

