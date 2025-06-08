iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 9.4% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 75,148 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

