KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $105.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

