Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 25th

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$71.87 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.48 and a 1 year high of C$74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.71.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$460,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 40,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.06, for a total value of C$2,604,423.36. 58.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cormark cut Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.98.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

