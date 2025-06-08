Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,160 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $290.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.