Greenspring Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.