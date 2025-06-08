Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $353.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.74 and its 200 day moving average is $349.69. The stock has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

