Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 11,250 shares changing hands.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $188.81 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

