Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $421.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

