Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its position in Oracle by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $174.22 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $487.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.