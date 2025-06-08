Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $421.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.72 and a 200 day moving average of $399.94. The company has a market capitalization of $418.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.