Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,708,417 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MATD

Petro Matad Price Performance

Petro Matad Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £28.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.24.

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.