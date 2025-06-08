IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.14 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.81). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.80), with a volume of 744,479 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.22) target price on shares of IDOX in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.12. The firm has a market cap of £269.80 million, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

