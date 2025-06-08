Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.12. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 3,069 shares traded.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

In other Cohen & Company Inc. news, major shareholder Circle 1 Sponsor Corp Columbus purchased 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,983,330. This represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

