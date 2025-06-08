Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.10. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 513,263 shares trading hands.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

