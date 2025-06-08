USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.14 and traded as high as $26.17. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 146,660 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAC

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 308.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,976. The trade was a 73.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,360,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,651,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,339 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,905,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.