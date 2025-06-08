Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,863.80 ($52.27) and traded as high as GBX 3,978 ($53.81). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,955.20 ($53.51), with a volume of 1,577,990 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,770 ($64.53) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,954.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,863.80. The stock has a market cap of £73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69.

In other Relx news, insider Alistair R. Cox acquired 876 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,970 ($53.71) per share, for a total transaction of £34,777.20 ($47,047.08). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

