Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 9,302 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

