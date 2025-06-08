Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,991,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,134,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 279,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

