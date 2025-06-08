Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 225,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC now owns 291,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,928,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.