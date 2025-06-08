FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $219.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.33.

About FedEx



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

