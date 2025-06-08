Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.07 Million Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. The trade was a 17.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,000.19. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock worth $14,079,615 in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.